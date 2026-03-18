60-year-old held for raping six-year-old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi An FIR was filed under Section 65(2) (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Pocso Act. (Representative photo)

A 60-year-old man was arrested from Dwarka in Delhi for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, who stays near his shop, police said on Tuesday. The police said that the accused and the victim’s family have been acquainted for several years.

According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the minor inside his shop on Monday. This was also not the first time that the accused had sexually assaulted her, according to the version of events shared by the family, police said.

Police said that the minor confided in her mother about the assault on Monday, following which the mother and a relative confronted the accused, leading to a scuffle among them. Following the confrontation, the family approached the Chhawla police station on Monday and lodged a complaint.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Kushal Pal Singh, said, “We spoke to the minor. As per her statement, she was playing near a school in the area along with her younger sister. The accused, who they call ‘uncle’, approached them. He took her to his shop on the pretext of giving her something and committed rape. The minor also revealed that this was not the first time she was sexually assaulted. She said this has happened before as well.”

Police said during the probe, they found that the accused also allegedly threatened the minor.

A senior police officer aware of the case said, “It has been alleged that the minor was raped three to four times by the accused, who committed the offence inside his shop. He would lock the shop. He threatened to hurt the minor and her mother. So, the minor did not tell anyone in the past.”

Police said a case was registered immediately and a medical examination of the minor was conducted. A case has been logged under Section 65(2) (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Pocso Act.

The DCP said, “Our teams acted swiftly and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress.”