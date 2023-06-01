64-year-old woman, daughter found dead in Delhi home

A 64-year-old woman and her daughter, 30, were found murdered in their flat in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Wednesday night, said Delhi Police. Police said that the deceased might have known the killer. (Representational image)

“Some leads have been obtained about the killer and we have formed multiple teams to nab the suspect,” said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

The police said that given the extent of decomposition, the murders could have taken place five or six days earlier. “Prima facie they appear to be killed with a sharp-edged weapon,” the officer said.

Meena said Krishna Nagar police station received a call around 8pm on Wednesday regarding some foul smell emanating from a flat in Krishna Nagar’s E Block.

After reaching the spot, police found the bodies of an elderly woman, Rajrani, and her daughter, Ginni Kakar. While Rajrani had retired from Akashvani, Ginni was studying. The woman’s husband had died a few years back.

They lived on the first floor of the house, said the officer.

Meena suggested that the deceased might have known the killer.

“The house had a twin locking system. One lock was at the main entrance gate, and the other at the main gate which could be opened only after authorisation,” said Meena, implying that the victims let the killer inside.

Meena said another fact that suggests the role of a known person was that there was a video buzzer system installed in the building and it was likely that the mother-daughter duo permitted the suspect to visit their residence.

Without offering too much information, the officer said that there were definitive clues about the suspect and a team was being dispatched out of Delhi to nab the suspect.

Meena said that since the suspect appeared to have checked the drawers in the house, robbery could not be ruled out.

“It could also be an attempt to mislead us. We are probing all possible motives,” said the DCP.

The police said they were in the process of registering a murder case, even as the motive behind the killing remained unclear.