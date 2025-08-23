68k admissions confirmed in DU’s upgraded UG list

The Delhi University (DU), on Friday, confirmed that admissions of 68,116 students have been confirmed, following the upgradation for undergraduate admissions. Students not admitted to any college by August 24 can apply for the Spot Round until August 27. (HT Archive)

“17,595 applicants had applied for an upgrade in the second round. Out of this 7,685 applicants received an upgrade in their choice and 46,257 applicants have chosen to freeze their seats. A total of 2808 allocations have been made in performance-based and supernumerary seats,” said a DU official on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the university, candidates must accept the allocated seat by 4.59pm on August 23, while colleges are required to verify and approve applications by 11.59pm the same day. The deadline for online fee payment is August 24.

Following this, the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5 pm on August 25. Students not admitted to any college by August 24 can apply for the Spot Round until August 27.

Allocations under the Spot Round will be declared on August 28.