7, including 4 minors, held for murdering 17-yr-old in Delhi’s Bawana

New Delhi The knives used in the murder were recovered, but the mastermind behind the plot is absconding, police said. (Representative photo)

Four minor boys were apprehended and three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy with at least four knives over personal enmity in Bawana JJ Colony in outer Delhi on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The knives used in the murder were recovered, but the mastermind behind the plot is absconding, police said.

“The victim and his associates had allegedly assaulted the brother of one of the accused. He was killed in revenge for that incident. Investigation is underway to establish the full chain of conspiracy. The role of one Mohammad Farukh is being probed for the alleged conspiracy and abetment,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

Police identified the arrested men as Mohammad Salin, 21, Mohammad Sahil, 20, and Fahad alias Monu,18.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that the police received a call about a stabbing near Jhanda Chowk in Bawana at 9.36pm on Wednesday. The victim was taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where he was declared dead. His medico-legal certificate showed multiple fatal stab wounds to the chest and other parts of the body.

A case of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station on the complaint of Salim, an acquaintance of the victim.

“Salim alleged that around 8.30pm, some people waylaid the teenager and entered into an altercation with him. The group launched a brutal assault. While some associates used fists and kicks, the four minor boys attacked the victim with knives, killing him on the spot,” DCP Swami said.