70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law found murdered in northwest Delhi

A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence at Subhash Park in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The elderly woman’s two grandsons discovered the bodies with stab wounds in their respective bedrooms on the ground and first floor of their house after they returned from a trip to Rishikesh and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Police said a murder case has been registered.

Investigators said they suspect the involvement of someone known to the women in the murders as there were no signs of a forced entry into their house. The main door of the house was partially open when the grandsons returned home. Police were trying to ascertain if the double murder was a result of any personal enmity or the two women were killed for robbery.

Deputy police commissioner Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the two women as Vimla Devi and Doli Rai, 45. “The two women were living in the house with Sarthak and Shashank, who were holidaying in Uttarakhand. When they returned, they found their mother and grandmother murdered. The family is into the business religious goods,” said Sain.

Forensic experts and a crime spot inspection team visited the double-murder scene while the bodies of the women were sent for autopsy.

