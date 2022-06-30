75 Delhi Police booths to bridge gap between residents, stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have set up integrated facilitation booths at nearly 75 locations across the city to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand facilities to them. They will soon open the booths up for the public, officials aware of the matter said.

The city police had planned the inauguration of the booths by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday (July 1) to mark the anniversary of commissioner of police system or commissionerate system that was established in Delhi on July 1, 1978.

A new police parade was also planned to be introduced in the yearly calendar to celebrate the Commissionerate Day on Friday.

But both the events were cancelled keeping in view the rain forecast on Friday, a police officer aware of the development said.

About the facilities that will be available for the public, a senior police officer said that the integrated facilitation booths are connected to their respective police stations and will provide all services rendered by the police stations.

“Each booth has an e-FIR kiosk, where people on their own can file their e-first information reports (e-FIRs), generate reports regarding loss of property and missing persons. They can also get a receipt of tenant or servant verification form. Presently, 75 booths are being opened and an equal number is proposed to be installed in the near future,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

Another police officer said that these police booths will be helpful mostly to the vulnerable sections of the society, particularly women, who hesitate visiting police stations because of many reasons, including distance from their homes.

The booths will also boost the visibility of the field police force as they are being installed in high footfall areas presently not having permanent police deployment. One such booth has been set-up at Sardar Patel (SP) Marg, the second officer said.

The will also citizens to register their complaints properly under the correct crime heads which will help police expedite acton on their complaints.

Apart from facilities for the public, the integrated booths will also cater to the basic amenities needed by police personnel working on the ground for long hours.

Each booth has an air-conditioned resting area for short breaks, toilets and changing room for male and female police personnel. Lockers for storage have also been installed and a fully-functional pantry is also available in the booth.

“These facilities will be available to all personnel deployed in the area, including beat patrol staff, traffic personnel and personnel on picket duty. The establishment of these integrated booths will go a long way in improving police visibility and providing quality working conditions to field officers and personnel,” added the officer mentioned above.

