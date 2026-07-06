7.6 million given SIR forms in Delhi, less than 2% digitised

More than half of Delhi’s electorate has been covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with enumeration forms distributed to over 7.64 million electors by 8 pm on Monday. However, only 278,070 forms, or 1.92% of the electorate, had been digitised so far, according to data released by the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi. The Phase 3 enumeration exercise under the SIR began on June 30 and will continue until July 29 (Hindustan Times)

According to the CEO’s data, 7,638,417 enumeration forms had been distributed against Delhi’s total electorate of 14,510,298, taking the overall coverage to 52.64%.

“In the initial phase of the exercise, our endeavour was to ensure the maximum distribution of forms. Now, with more than half the electorate covered, we will focus on collecting the forms,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Among the 13 revenue districts, New Delhi recorded the highest distribution rate at 67.20%, with 103,614 forms distributed among its 154,000 electors. Old Delhi followed with 61.69% coverage, while North district achieved 59.20%. West (58.87%) and North West (58.41%) also reported significant progress in the distribution exercise.

At the other end, South East, which has over 1.55 million electors, recorded the lowest distribution rate at 42.60%, followed by South West at 45.45% and Central at 47.35%. North East, which has Delhi’s largest electorate of over 1.87 million voters, reported distribution of 1,001,304 forms, covering 53.52% of its electorate.

In terms of digitisation, Outer North led with 4.68% of forms digitised, followed by South West at 3.40% and Central North at 2.55%.

The Phase 3 enumeration exercise under the SIR began on June 30 and will continue until July 29.

According to an election official from North East Delhi, “In the initial few days, it was difficult to convince voters to fill in the enumeration forms. They had apprehensions, but we explained the objective of the exercise and now people are cooperating.”

Another official said the process was slower on weekdays as many people were away at work. Distribution picked up over the weekend, the official added.