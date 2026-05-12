77,000 Delhi households complete self-enumeration

New Delhi: More than 77,000 households have completed self-enumeration under the Census 2027 exercise, with northeast Delhi recording the highest participation, according to official data released on Monday. Of the 93,521 self-enumerations recorded across the city, 77,372 households completed the process, while 16,149 initiated it (HT)

Of the 93,521 self-enumerations recorded across the city, 77,372 households completed the process, while 16,149 initiated it.

Northeast district topped the list with 16,146 self-enumerations, followed by southwest Delhi (15,086) and northwest Delhi (14,775). West district recorded 10,146 self-enumerations, while east Delhi registered 8,763. Officials said these districts also had among the highest populations in the 2011 Census.

The lowest numbers were recorded in Outer North (545), Old Delhi (566), Central North (1,149), North (3,348), Central (4,042), South East (5,614), South (6,429), and New Delhi (6,912).

Officials said most low-performing districts have relatively smaller populations. Outer North, Old Delhi and Central North were recently carved out as separate districts.

In terms of completion rates, Outer North led with 87.16% of initiated self-enumerations completed, followed by Central North (84.42%), Northeast (84.31%) and West (84.30%). Most districts maintained completion rates above 82%, officials added.

New Delhi district recorded the lowest completion percentage at 75.22%, closely followed by Old Delhi at 75.62%, while North district stood at 80.91%.

Among districts with the highest volume of responses, northeast Delhi completed 13,612 cases out of 16,146, southwest Delhi completed 12,642 out of 15,086, and northwest Delhi completed 12,257 out of 14,775.

The self-enumeration phase is being conducted during a 15-day window ahead of the House Listing Operation (HLO), the first field deployment under the Census process. In MCD areas, self-enumeration began on May 1 and will continue till May 15, while the HLO will run from May 16 to June 15.

The HLO exercise is already underway in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board and is expected to conclude by May 15. Officials said the process there is nearing completion.

Under the HLO, officials systematically map, list and geo-tag all buildings and households to gather data on housing conditions, amenities and asset ownership, forming the foundation for the subsequent population enumeration exercise.

For the first time, the Census is being conducted digitally, with the option of self-enumeration available to residents. More than three million enumerators, supervisors and officials are involved nationwide. Data is being collected and submitted through a mobile application, while the self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English.