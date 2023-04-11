78-yr-old woman dies in Delhi after house catches fire; son critical: Police

In a tragic incident, a 78-year-old woman died while her son was seriously injured after a fire broke out at their house in Mansarovar Garden area near Kirti Nagar in west Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 49-year-old injured son is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in central Delhi.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Akshat Kaushal said the Kirti Nagar police station received a call around 1am regarding a fire at a house on the second floor of a building at Mansarovar Garden.

A police team reached there and found the woman and her son in an unconscious state.

“Both of them were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead. The man was further shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He is still unconscious,” said Kaushal.

A domestic help working at the family’s house said the mother-son duo lived with her husband while the elder son is settled in Punjab with his family.

“Some days ago, Kaur’s husband, Bawa Singh, had fallen down from his bed because of which he suffered multiple fractures and was admitted to a hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment,” the house help said.