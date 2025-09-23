7k seats vacant: Mop-up round for admission in DU from today

Delhi University’s (DU) physical on-the-spot mop-up admission for undergraduate courses is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. University officials, on Monday, added that about 7000 seats remain vacant across several categories and 2000 seats remain vacant in PwD (Persons with Disabilities), despite multiple admission cycles. Registrations for this special round began from 5 pm on September 17. (HT Archive)

“Most of the vacant seats are in the peripheral colleges but some of them are also in language courses in colleges like Hansraj,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU.

DU had announced the physical mode admission last week, which unlike the regular admission process, will be conducted on the basis of class 12 marks and not Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Registrations for this special round began from 5 pm on September 17 and continued till 11.59 pm on September 19 through the admission portal, according to the schedule provided by DU.

Only candidates who have not yet secured admission to any programme in any college can participate. According to information provided by the varsity, those who have not registered earlier on the Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2025 portal can also apply by paying a one-time non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 in addition to the registration fee.

Gandhi added, “On Tuesday, all reserved categories except OBC have been called for BA Honours. The number of candidates called is four times the number of vacant seats. Depending on merit, we will call the students and if they are present, we will go ahead with the admission. This will go on till the seats are filled.”

The university has clarified that appearance in the mop-up round does not guarantee admission, as the final allocation will depend on merit, availability of seats and proper documentation.