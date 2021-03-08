9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ
Nearly a thousand women in labour were rushed to hospitals in police control room (PCR) vehicles last year, and a majority of these cases were reported during the lockdown when most vehicles were off the road, Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday. “These nine mothers have been invited by the commissioner, SN Shrivastava, as guests to attend the celebrations,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police’s spokesperson.
“During lockdown when all modes of transports were suspended and ambulance service was also not available due to strike, PCR staff provided their service to expecting women,” said Biswal.
One such delivery was conducted by a male PCR staff who sought the assistance of a woman tea seller in Palam when a woman experiencing labour pain was delivered her baby in the PCR van. All the seven children delivered in the PCR vans during the lockdown are healthy, the police said. “These police personnel are not trained to handle deliveries, but they didn’t let that come in the way of helping the women,” said Esha Pandey, deputy commissioner of police (PCR).
At Monday’s event, the police will also felicitate 21 women police officers for their works during the pandemic. “Fifteen women Good Samaritans who helped the police during the pandemic will also be honoured,” said Biswal.
