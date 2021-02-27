9-year-old girl kidnapped, killed in east Delhi village
The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Khichripur three days ago, was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault.
Four alleged kidnappers, who live in the same neighbourhood as the girl’s family, have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder.
The arrested persons were identified by their first names -- Johnny alias Shiva, the key suspect, his cousin Naresh, Kailash and Tarun. “In the kidnapping and murder case of Kalyanpuri, four persons have been arrested and the weapon of the offence has been recovered,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.
Police said the four had kidnapped the girl, who was playing outside her home, to demand a ransom from her family.
However, when they learnt that police had leads that could end in their arrest, the men panicked and allegedly killed the girl by smashing her head with an iron rod, the police said.
“They killed the girl and threw her body in the sugarcane fields. The body was recovered after the interrogation of the arrested suspects,” the officer said.
Violence in area
As news of the girl’s murder spread through the neighbourhood, violence broke out by evening, with several people pelting stones at police personnel, alleging that the police had not taken the kidnapping complaint seriously and it was their laxity that led to her murder.
A couple of police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting. At least three persons were detained for the violence while police presence in the neighbourhood was intensified to maintain law and order.
A senior police officer said it was a blind kidnapping case and the investigating team had been trying to gather leads from the day the case was registered.
“The CCTV footage helped us get some leads about the suspects but their whereabouts were not known... We tracked them down using the IMEI numbers of their cellphones, but by the time we could arrest him and the other three suspects, they had already killed the girl,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old girl kidnapped, killed in east Delhi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business of liquor needs a major detox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code
- The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: At least 80 prisoners out on ‘emergency parole’ fail to surrender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox