A look at serological surveys conducted in Delhi
The fifth serological survey has found as many as 56.13 per cent of the 28,000 people sampled in Delhi developed antibodies against coronavirus and indicated that the national capital, which has a population of 20 million, is fast moving towards herd immunity. "In the fifth sero survey done in the national Capital, antibodies have been detected in 56.13% of the population. This was the largest survey conducted by the Delhi government so far. Delhi has largely won over Covid-19, but we should continue to practise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said after the report was published.
Delhi’s first serological survey was done in the city in June-July and it had shown that 23.4% of people surveyed had developed antibodies against the virus. Similar surveys in August showed that 29.1% of people had antibodies and 25.1% in September.
What did the fifth serological survey find?
The survey was conducted between January 15 and January 23 and at least 100 samples were collected from each of the 272 municipal wards of Delhi. CLIA technology was used for the survey and all the samples were tested at the ILBS hospital to ensure uniformity. The highest seroprevalence was recorded in the southeast district with 62.18% of the sampled people having antibodies against the virus. Data showed that except the north district, all the other 10 districts in Delhi had a seroprevalence of more than 50%. Of these 10, six had a seroprevalence of more than 55%.
What did the fourth serological survey say?
The fourth survey showed that around one in four of the 15,000 people had acquired antibodies against coronavirus. The report also showed that a large proportion (43.5%) of people who had previously been diagnosed with Covid-19 did not have antibodies. Authors of the report, however, said that this was because antibodies take time to develop after contracting the infection.
Delhi on Monday recorded 3 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the national capital's lowest fatality count in 10 months. The positivity rate in the city stood at 0.28 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi stood at 121 on Monday, according to health bulletin released by the authorities. With this, the national capital's tally reached 6,35,217, the health department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A look at serological surveys conducted in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Delhi's 5th serosurvey, health minister Jain says don’t let guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s 5th sero survey: Over 56% people have antibodies against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospitals relieved as Delhi govt reduces number of reserved Covid-19 ICU beds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Barricaded roads lead to massive snarls in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
May have identified cop who shot video of assault during riots: Police to Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Several borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI very poor; temperature likely to rise over next 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 3 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi in Union budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox