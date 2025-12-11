A month since Delhi blast, security heightened at Red Fort

New Delhi Security barricades at the Red Fort. (HT Photo)

A month on since a blast in a car near the Red Fort left at least 12 people dead, security deployment in the area has heightened as the crowds have returned to one of Capital’s most iconic spots.

The police have also installed more than 130 additional CCTV cameras at the Sunehri Masjid, where suicide bomber Dr Umar un-Nabi stayed in his white Hyundai i20 car for nearly three hours before the incident. An officer said audit of more than 60 spots near Chandni Chowk and Red Fort has been done. The deployment at the Red Fort police post, which was also damaged during the blast, has been doubled.

“We have taken up the anti-enchroachment and tenant servant verification drive along with the MCD to ensure safety. More cameras and security personnel have been deployed,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

“Within a month, we have successfully conducted two major events like the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the ongoing UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee session on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting safe and secure crowd management,” Banthia said.

Shop owners, rickshaw drivers and street vendors working in the vicinity said as the days went by, the horror that unfolded on November 10 has taken a back seat.

“We work like nothing ever happened. The only time we are reminded of the attack is when we hear the announcement on the microphone saying ‘You are under surveillance and if you find any suspicious items around, please report to the police’,” said 69-year-old Mahim Ansari, who loads and unloads electronic items from vehicles at the Lajpat Rai Market.

“The Sunehri Masjid parking is still closed for the general public but the security-related measures have increased, including installation of CCTV cameras and strict checking of vehicles,” said 26-year-old Harshit Goswami, who has travel booking shop just in front of the parking.

As customers returned to the nearby markets, including Jama Masjid market, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar and Meena Bazaar, work resumed for sellers, auto drivers and street vendors. “Earlier, I used to come here every second or the third day but after the blast, I only come if I get a customer. Even then, I try to return before it gets dark,” said 26-year-old auto driver Satbir Singh.