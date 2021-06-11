A shot of hope: Aiding differently abled get vaccinated, battle Covid woes

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has only deepened the wounds of the differently abled; many of whom have lost their source of livelihood and have now become dependent on others for survival. And then there’s the larger challenge of getting access to Covid-19 vaccine since it isn’t an easy task for a differently abled person to reach the vaccination centre, due to factors including absence of convenient transport and accessibility inside the premises. Recently, the Delhi government ordered for dedicated vaccination centres for persons with disabilities — one in every zone — but not everyone feels that this is enough.

Deepak, a resident of Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, who has a limbic disorder shares that going to such vaccination facilities is a challenge in itself. “When I reached the centre, I had to get a wheelchair arranged, and some volunteers helped us get our registration, and finally then could I get vaccinated. But it’s a larger concern with many, who are unable to leave their house or are confined to their bed,” he says opining that “Door to door vaccination could be the ideal solution” for the woes of the differently abled struggling to get vaccinated.

Some differently abled individuals don’t have ration or PwD cards, and are being assisted by NGOs to procure these documents to be able to get vaccinated. (Photo: ANI)

To ease the hardships of the differently abled, in such times, some NGOs in Delhi-NCR have been working round the clock. For instance, to get a shot, a visitor at these centres need to present the necessary PwD document as a proof of disability. “We are working to help them get vaccinated at the earliest. Some people don’t have ration or PwD cards and we are trying to help them get these made in order to be eligible for vaccination,” says Pradeep Kumar, founding secretary of Nipun, an NGO that has identified dozens of differently abled individuals in Paschim Vihar’s JJ cluster, which is home to almost 12,000 people. Kumar adds: “There are people who are mentally challenged, hearing and speech impaired, and some are even bedridden with no caretakers at all! Through a door to door survey, we collect their details and provide them daily requirements such as dry ration, masks and sanitisers... We are hoping to also find some skill based employment for those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, in order to rehabilitate them.”

Loss of a source of earning seems to be a bigger challenge to overcome for many differently abled at present. “Many of those who are differently abled have lost their sources of livelihood. Because of the pandemic, many SOS calls from the differently abled persons have been about funds for rent and utility,” informs George Abraham, from Score Foundation, which works for the visually impaired. The non-profit trust has been running a national helpline, and partnering with other organisations on ground as well. “We’ve been raising funds for those in need. Under our Eyeway Network initiative, we operate a national toll free number (1800 53 20469), where people call with questions and requests. Not just physical well being, but mental health of people also needs to be addressed. Being indoors for an extended period of time can have a negative impact, and our counsellors are also reaching out to the visually impaired to ensure that they are doing okay amid the pandemic,” adds Abraham.

“Maximum requests are from people who do not have the funds to procure ration,” says Kapil Aggarwal from Viklang Sahara Samiti Delhi, an NGO that’s aiding the differently abled procure ration and other essentials. “We facilitate online payment at various shops where they can simply go and collect their essentials, by providing payment details. We’re also offering the option of home delivery of ration to those in need,” informs Aggarwal, adding, “People have been reaching out to us via word of mouth, and we have also circulated Google forms to collect information on the needs and requirement of the differently abled.”

