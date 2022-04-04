A special officer running MCD may not be a first for Capital
As the Lok Sabha has passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a special officer is all set to take over the functioning of the civic bodies in Delhi. However, this will not be the first time that a special administrator will run the civic affairs in the city overtaking the powers of the elected councillors, senior retired and serving civic officials have said.
The term of the three municipal corporations -- which the bill seeks to unify -- will end on May 18, and the Centre has to appoint the officer before that date, officials aware of bill details said.
Of the 75 years of its existence -- the MCD was brought into existence by an Act of Parliament, Delhi Municipal Act in 1957 by subsuming 16 different civic organisations, the officials said. Of these 75 years, for 12 years an administrator has discharged the MCD duties, they said.
Yogender Singh Maan, who served in the information department of the unified MCD and was associated with compilation of corporation’s official history, said that administrators or special officers were brought in for the first time between March 24, 1975 and July 4, 1977. “After that the administrator ran the MCD between April 11, 1980 and February 28, 1983 and then the last such period was between January 6, 1990 and March 31, 1997.
“PV Jayakrishnan, the former chief secretary of Delhi was the last special officer-cum-administrator of the corporation. During the suspension period, the administrator takes over the role of the elected House of the councillors,” he said.
The existing five-year terms of the 272 elected municipal councilors are set to expire on May 18, 2022, and according to the Bill, the special officer will remain in control of the unified corporation till “the date on which the first meeting of the Corporation is held”.
Deep Chand Mathur, retired director of information, who served MCD from 1980 to 2011, said during the last three suspensions, the municipal commissioners have mostly held the joint charge of special officers as well. “The corporation has an executive wing headed by commissioner, a political deliberative wing comprising of councillors, subject committees and house while the municipal secretary’s office co-ordinates between the two. Policies and regulations are moved by the officers and departments while they are passed by the elected councillors. During the suspension period, the special officer passes the policies pushed by commissioner,” he explained.
A senior MCD law department official said the suspension of corporation for a period of six months and appointment of ‘special officer’ is already a part of DMC Act, 1957 under the ‘transitory provisions’ of Section514A. “In the past, the central government has invoked section 490 of the Act on several occasions. The Section 490 states that if in the opinion of the central government, the corporation persistently makes default in the performance of its duties or abuses its powers, the central government can issue a gazette notification suspending MCD for six months which can be extended by six months. The central government can also appoint the special officer, to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the corporation,” the law department official explained.
-
Ludhiana | SAD workers bludgeon Congress leader to death
Two Shiromani Akali Dal supporters and their aides bludgeoned Congress' Ward 12 president to death in Swatantra Nagar after a dispute on Sunday evening. The victim, Mangat Ram, 52, suspected the accused – Paramjit Pamma, Ranjit Bajaj and their unidentified aides – of harassing women near the colony's temple, and frequently objected to their presence in the area. On Sunday, the accused had called Mangat Ram to settle the matter.
-
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, ₹10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday. The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.
-
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
-
Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday. The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim's father, Janak Singh.
-
Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach
With the gang targeting posh areas of the city, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless. On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified. Dugri station house officer,Inspector Harkirat Singh, said the accused will be arrested soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics