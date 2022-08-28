A tale of two Satishs: Man lodged in jail held as gang war angle emerges
What seemed to be a double murder due to mistaken identity has now emerged as a fallout between two rival gangs who are trying to control the extortion business in outer Delhi, police officers probing the killings which took place on Monday at Bakkarwala, near Mundka, said on Thursday
What seemed to be a double murder due to mistaken identity has now emerged as a fallout between two rival gangs who are trying to control the extortion business in outer Delhi, police officers probing the killings which took place on Monday at Bakkarwala, near Mundka, said on Thursday.
On Monday night, two unidentified masked men opened indiscriminate fire inside a single-room in Bakkarwala house killing Joginder Singh, 40, the house owner, and his 60-year-old neighbour Mangal Singh. Witnesses later told the police that the two came looking for one Satish, and when Joginder pointed out to a photo of his father, who was also named Satish, the assailants opened fire. They said the killers were actually looking for another Satish, who also lives in the neighbourhood.
The real plot was revealed after the police arrested and questioned jailed gangster Ankesh Lakra , a member of the Jitender Gogi gang, on Wednesday. Investigators said the intended target, Satish, who runs an illegal betting racket in Mundka, told the police during questioning that he had been getting extortion calls by Lakra.
The officers also said that Satish was aligned to the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang and had mocked Lakra that he was only giving empty threats during one of the phone calls that the gangster made.
The two murders, the officers said, were committed by the Gogi gang to send out a message to send out a “strong message” to other betting operators at Bakkarwala and its adjoining neighbourhoods that they will have to “face consequences” if they refused to pay extortion money or sought protection the rival Tillu gang.
Gogi, one of Delhi’s top gangsters, was allegedly murdered inside a Rohini courtroom on the orders of friend-turned-arch rival Tillu, on September 24, 2021.
The investigators said that Lakra had been telling Satish that he had to pay Rs20,000 per month to his gang, otherwise he will be killed.
Lakra was among the seven people of a group which exchanged fire with four policemen during their attempt to get Gogi’s key aide, Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, free from police custody at east Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital on March 25 last year. Lakra was injured in the gunbattle and arrested while his accomplice, Ravi Malik, was killed. Their other associates, including Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, managed to escape. Fajja was killed in a police shoot-out at a flat in Tulsi Apartment in Rohini on March 28.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said no cellphone was recovered from him. “We have arrested Lakra and are interrogating him. Also, the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the routes that the assailants took were also checked. Our teams are collecting vital information about the assailants. Further probe is on,” he said.
When asked about police’s claims that Lakra had been making extortion calls from jail, and that on his instructions the double murder was carried out in Bakkarwala, director general (DG) of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel said, “We will provide all assistance to the police in investigation of the case.”
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics