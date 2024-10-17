AAP, BJP leaders take part in Valmiki Day celebrations

Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a slew of events organised across the city on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, and highlighted the Delhi government’s “milestone” of appointing the first minister and deputy speaker of Delhi from the community. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal garlands a statue of Valmiki. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal also said that the jobs of over 600 sanitation workers who were working on a contractual basis for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were regularised, and they would get timely salaries every month.

“Lord Valmiki is known as the ‘Adikavi’, the first and greatest poet of this earth, in my view. He authored the grand epic, the Ramayana, which has served as the foundation of our nation for centuries, continuously inspiring us,” Kejriwal said.

He said that following Delhi’s example, the AAP government in Punjab also announced on Thursday that it will be regularising the jobs of its sanitation workers. A Valmiki museum was also inaugurated in Punjab on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders visited the Shri Valmiki Temple at Mandir Marg on Thursday morning and offered floral tributes. In the evening, they joined the chariot procession from Red Fort, greeting members of the community.

The BJP group comprised its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, and leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta.

Sachdeva said PM Narendra Modi has shown deep regard for the Valmiki community on several occasions by bowing to the feet of the community members in Varanasi and launching the national cleanliness campaign from the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road, Delhi.