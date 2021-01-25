AAP, BJP lock horns over councillor funds again
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) of corruption in the garb of increasing councillor funds, which are meant for development schemes, at a time when the civic agencies are struggling to pay salary to their employees.
The BJP dismissed the allegation calling it “propaganda” against the MCDs.
“The BJP-led MCDs do not have money to pay salaries, yet the north MCD has the audacity to increase councillor funds from ₹25 lakhs to ₹1.50 crore. In the name of development schemes, they will let private players set up shops and nurseries in parks and the councillors will decide on such permits. That opens ups more room for corruption. The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations.
The next municipal polls in Delhi are due in 2022.
Delhi BJP’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Instead of investing on governance, the AAP is investing only on propaganda against the MCDs. Bhardwaj’s claim is one such case. The new schemes of the north municipal body are fully transparent and there is no room for any corruption in them. As far as increasing councillor’s funds are concerned, it was necessary because the amount of development work done by MCD councillors have increased. They are the ones entertaining and implementing local level demands, suggestions and recommendations of residents and welfare bodies.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Notorious’: Another tryst with infamy for Delhi’s Palika Bazar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garbage piles up as strike continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The mom-and-pop around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Minor tweaks lead to major jump in overall Covid-19 vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP lock horns over councillor funds again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No halts allowed during Republic Day tractor rally: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Delhi to fall from today, pollution to rise: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avoid areas around Republic Day parade routes on Jan 26: Traffic police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 60 paramedical staff of Delhi prisons department inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers prep for Republic Day tractor rally; no clarity yet on police permission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 detained for shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans hours before R-Day
- A PCR call was received at around 1 am at Tughlaq Road police station reporting that some people were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market metro station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, minimum temp rises to 8.8 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox