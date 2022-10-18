AAP, BJP war of words intensifies

The ongoing war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday in the excise policy case over the AAP leader’s claim that he was asked by the agency officers to quit AAP or be ready for more cases.

The BJP on Tuesday challenged Sisodia to reveal the name of the CBI officer who allegedly asked him to quit the AAP or prepare to take a narco analysis test. The AAP hit back saying the BJP leaders should first ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take lie detector tests about the promises he made ahead of the 2014 general elections.

After questioning by the CBI officials on Monday, Sisodia alleged, “I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told ‘Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?’...I said I won’t leave AAP for BJP. They said they’ll make me CM.”

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday said Sisodia must prove his statement or resign from his post. “Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal should accept the challenge to take a narco analysis test to prove their allegations against CBI so that the truth comes out. Otherwise, they should seek the forgiveness of the nation for spreading canards about CBI.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the BJP, and said the case against Sisodia is “false and fabricated”. “The BJP MP has called for Manish Sisodia to be subjected to a narco test. Will these BJP leaders ask the Prime Minister to take a lie detector test as well to prove if CBI and ED are neutral institutions, and that the businessmen whose loans worth ₹10 lakh crores have been waived off are not his friends?” Bharadwaj said.

“The Prime Minister had promised return of all black money stashed in foreign bank accounts, cheaper petrol and diesel, 100 smart cities, a clean Ganga and a 5 trillion dollar economy. So, when are the BJP leaders asking for his narco test,” Bharadwaj added.