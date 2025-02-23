AAP choses Atishi as leader of Oppn in Delhi Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislature group on Sunday elected former Delhi chief minister and Kalkaji legislator Atishi the leader of the Opposition in a meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, after a meeting of the 22 AAP MLAs and national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In a press conference later in the day, Atishi took aim at the BJP for not implementing the monetary aid for women in its first cabinet meeting. (@AamAadmiParty)

Following the meeting, Atishi said the AAP will play the role of a “strong opposition” to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivers on its pre-poll promises and continues public works started by the AAP.

“People of Delhi have entrusted us with the role of opposition, and as a strong opposition, we will ensure that the BJP government fulfils all its promises. During the elections, Modi ji had guaranteed to give ₹2,500/month to all the women of Delhi. We will definitely get this promise fulfilled by the BJP government. AAP will raise the issues of the people in the House with full force. The fight for the rights of Delhi and Delhiites will continue,” she said.

Kejriwal, in a congratulatory post on X, said: “I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of constructive opposition in the interest of people of Delhi.”

The first session of the Delhi Assembly since the BJP formed the government will start on February 24, with an address by lieutenant governor VK Saxena and oath-taking by the MLAs. The BJP government said 14 CAG reports about the AAP government’s performances will be tabled in the assembly during the session. The BJP swept the assembly polls, dislodging the AAP from power by securing 48 of the 70 seats.

Gopal Rai said MP Sandeep Pathak served as observer for the meeting to choose the LoP and the motion to choose Atishi was moved by MLA Sanjeev Jha, seconded by MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh. “After the proposal was moved, the opinion of all MLAs was taken and the proposal was accepted unanimously,” Rai said.

“The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide ₹2,500 to women would be passed in the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened but the scheme was not implemented. The AAP’s responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise Delhi’s women that we will make sure that women receive Rs. 2500,” Atishi added.

“Secondly, BJP ministers have said that works started by the AAP government will be stopped. Health minister has said that several mohalla clinics will be closed. AAP MLAs will fight to ensure people’s interests are not harmed. We will fight inside the assembly, as well as on streets,” she said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva congratulated Atishi on her election as the LoP, but said “instead of questioning the BJP, why she and the AAP were not able to deliver on their monetary aid promise to women?”