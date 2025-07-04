AAP councillors dump garbage outside Mayor’s office in protest

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors dumped garbage outside the mayor’s office at the Civic Centre on Thursday to protest against the alleged sanitation issues in the Central zone. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh criticised the action, saying that it reflects “the anarchic mentality of the party” which has “failed both in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).” AAP councillors dumped garbage outside BJP Mayor’s office in protest against abysmal waste management crisis in Delhi’s Central Zone on Thursday. (HT PHOTO )

The Leader of Opposition in MCD House, Ankush Narang, said that the AAP delegation had gone to seek answers over the issue but found that the mayor was not in his office.

“Left with no choice, the councillors launched a demonstration, chanting slogans and dumping trash at the entrance. The Central zone is buried under mounds of garbage, while the BJP remains preoccupied with power politics and is absent from ground realities,” he added.

The Central zone has been facing sanitation woes due to expiry of the contract period of the private concessionaire, while a new contractor could not be appointed due to the non-formation of the standing committee in MCD at the rime.

“The AAP did not allow the formation of MCD’s standing committee for two-and-a-half years, bringing all development to a standstill. However, as soon as the BJP came to power in the corporation, it formed the standing committee,” the mayor said, and added that AAP councillors should focus on sanitation work in their respective wards.