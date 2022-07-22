AAP leaders not afraid of jails, says Arvind Kejriwal, after L-G seeks CBI probe
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the central government and said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are not afraid of prisons, after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the state government’s 2021-22 excise policy over alleged procedural lapses in its implementation.
The L-G claimed that the lapses were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals. Kejriwal said that deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, may be arrested soon, after health minister Satyendar Jain who is currently in prison.
“You (BJP) are the disciples of Savarkar, who apologised to the British. We are followers of Bhagat Singh who refused to surrender to the British and sacrificed his life. We are not afraid of going to jail,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.
Hitting out at the central government, the Delhi CM said the move (CBI probe) is aimed at checking the expansion of AAP into different parts of the country, especially after the party swept the Punjab assembly elections in March this year. “You cannot stop an idea whose time has come. Aam Aadmi Party’s time has come. Nobody can stop it…” Kejriwal claimed.
The AAP national convenor connected the dots of the CBI probe and Jain’s arrest to three reasons – AAP is honest; after winning Punjab, AAP is expanding in other states; and the Centre wants to stall the good work being done in Delhi.
Sisodia took to social media and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Kejriwal, which is why “he is using central agencies” to harass AAP leaders.
“Modiji is very afraid of Kejriwalji. People have become disillusioned with Modiji. Now the country has hope only from Kejriwal ji. As AAP’s influence grows across the country, there will be many more false cases. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji and AAP,” he said.
Around three months ago, Kejriwal expressed fear in a press conference that Sisodia may be arrested in a ‘fake case’. “Now, a new system has evolved. The person (political rival) who has to be arrested is identified first and then a case is weaved around for his arrest. The entire case is false. I have known Sisodia for 22 years. He is an honest person and hardcore nationalist. He has transformed the education sector in the national capital with hard work. Does a corrupt person do that?” Kejriwal stated.
