‘Gross violations’: LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy

Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the Delhi government’s excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government introduced the new liquor regime in November, 2021 saying it would clean up malpractices and improve user experience.

The LG’s decision was based on a report prepared by chief secretary Naresh Kumar, dated July 8, which stated that the policy, prima facie, was implemented in violation of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

Kumar’s findings mentioned that the violations were indicative of financial quid pro quo at the top political level, wherein deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions and actions in violation of the statutory provisions. Kumar is empowered under the ToBR 1993 to flag any deviation from laid down procedures to the LG and the chief minister. A copy of his report on the irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 was sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as well.

A senior official in the LG office requesting anonymity said the LG in his note stated that the government, in total disregard of every other segment of Delhi’s business and economy, singularly favoured the alcohol merchants by allowing waiver amounting to ₹144.36 crore on tendered license fee on account of Covid-19 pandemic. This was done despite the fact that no specific provision for compensation in the form of reduction in tendered license fee was available in the tender document and resulted in blatant undue benefit to licensee and loss of ₹144.36 crore to the public exchequer.

A response from the Delhi government is awaited.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said central agencies such as CBI, income tax and enforcement directorate have been trying to target deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

“We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax and ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Manish Sisodia after our health minister”, Bharadwaj said.

