Home / Cities / Delhi News / After CBI probe nod, Kejriwal says 'AAP's time has come, not scared of jail'
delhi news

After CBI probe nod, Kejriwal says 'AAP's time has come, not scared of jail'

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came out with all guns blazing saying the “AAP is not scared of jail” after L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. A copy of the report was also sent to the chief minister.

At a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "I have been saying that they will arrest Manish Sisodia. There is a new system in India. They decide who has to be jailed, then a fake case is created against that person. This case is fake. There is no truth in it."

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia heads the excise department of the Delhi government.

“We are not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. The AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. The AAP's time has come. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us,” Kejriwal added.

Earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said central agencies like the CBI and ED will investigate against every minister of Delhi government to keep it at bay as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "scared" of party convener and Kejriwal since Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory in Punjab.

The L-G has found "substantive indications" of “financial quid pro quo” at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister “took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions” and notified the Excise Policy that had “huge financial implications”.

“He also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer,” sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal cbi manish sisodia + 2 more
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal cbi manish sisodia + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The car in which the bodies of the four members of the family were found after it was recovered from the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Punjab: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot

    The bodies of four members of a family that had been missing since June 11 were recovered from a car in the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday. The car was spotted by a passerby on Friday after it became visible as the water level in the canal receded. The car was fished out from the bottom of the canal and bodies of the family were found in their car.

  • CM Bommai distributes sweets to celebrate the new President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Image source: BSBommai/Twitter)

    Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election. Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win.

  • Delhi LG VK Saxena has asked CBI to investigate the Arvind Kejriwal government’s excise policy for the city. (File image)

    LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy; Kejriwal calls case ‘fake’

    Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI file)

    'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order    

    After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

  • Star Air partners with Embraer to add two new aircrafts to its fleet in a bid to improve regional connectivity across India.

    Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts

    In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out