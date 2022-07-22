After CBI probe nod, Kejriwal says 'AAP's time has come, not scared of jail'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came out with all guns blazing saying the “AAP is not scared of jail” after L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. A copy of the report was also sent to the chief minister.
At a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "I have been saying that they will arrest Manish Sisodia. There is a new system in India. They decide who has to be jailed, then a fake case is created against that person. This case is fake. There is no truth in it."
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia heads the excise department of the Delhi government.
“We are not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. The AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. The AAP's time has come. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us,” Kejriwal added.
Earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said central agencies like the CBI and ED will investigate against every minister of Delhi government to keep it at bay as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "scared" of party convener and Kejriwal since Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory in Punjab.
The L-G has found "substantive indications" of “financial quid pro quo” at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister “took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions” and notified the Excise Policy that had “huge financial implications”.
“He also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer,” sources said.
