'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP hits back after L-G's order into Delhi govt's excise policy
After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work.
The CBI probe was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said officials told news agency PTI.
Hitting back, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a press conference, said, "CM Kejriwal's growing reputation across the country, even in Panchayat elections, has threatened the Centre. We had been saying, especially after the AAP's Punjab election win, that the central government is scared of us. Several enquiries will be launched in days to come."
Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
"We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax and ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Manish Sisodia after our health minister, Bharadwaj said.
The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.
Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations.
The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged a complaint with the L-G as well as central agencies for a probe into it.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts
In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.
PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.
Thane: Girl dies in freak accident after truck falls on her while she was asleep
In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl sleeping in The girl, Madhu Bhatia, who sold soft toys along the highway's home along the Mumbai Nasik Highway, died on Friday after a truck lost control and fell onto to her in Thane city. The incident took place early on Friday morning, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada flyover towards Nasik end, along the Mumbai-Nasik Highway and collided with a hut at the side of the road.
Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
