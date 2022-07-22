Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP hits back after L-G's order into Delhi govt's excise policy
delhi news

'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP hits back after L-G's order into Delhi govt's excise policy

L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI file)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI file)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work.

The CBI probe was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said officials told news agency PTI.

Hitting back, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a press conference, said, "CM Kejriwal's growing reputation across the country, even in Panchayat elections, has threatened the Centre. We had been saying, especially after the AAP's Punjab election win, that the central government is scared of us. Several enquiries will be launched in days to come."

Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

"We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax and ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Manish Sisodia after our health minister, Bharadwaj said.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations.

The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged a complaint with the L-G as well as central agencies for a probe into it.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aam aadmi party saurabh bharadwaj manish sisodia excise duty + 2 more
aam aadmi party saurabh bharadwaj manish sisodia excise duty + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Star Air partners with Embraer to add two new aircrafts to its fleet in a bid to improve regional connectivity across India.

    Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts

    In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.

  • The three-tier urban civic body elections in MP for 347 municipal bodies, including 16 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 255 Nagar Parishads, were held in two phases – on July 6 and 13. (ANI File Photo)

    PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district

    Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.

  • The revised charge at AIIMS has been effective from July 18.

    AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate 

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.

  • The girl used to sell soft toys along the highway. (File image)

    Thane: Girl dies in freak accident after truck falls on her while she was asleep

    In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl sleeping in The girl, Madhu Bhatia, who sold soft toys along the highway's home along the Mumbai Nasik Highway, died on Friday after a truck lost control and fell onto to her in Thane city. The incident took place early on Friday morning, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada flyover towards Nasik end, along the Mumbai-Nasik Highway and collided with a hut at the side of the road.

  • Raids took place in at least 13 places across the state. (File image)

    Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities

    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out