Delhi liquor policy among key schemes that await new LG’s nod
New Delhi: Delhi will have to wait a little longer for home delivery of liquor and discounts on alcohol because the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23 needs approval of the lieutenant governor before it is implemented. The existing policy has been extended till July.
The state cabinet recently approved the recommendations of a new policy and sent it to the lieutenant governor, a Delhi government official said, seeking anonymity.
Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday, replacing Anil Baijal, and is scheduled to take charge on Thursday.
Approval and implementation of the revised policy is delayed due to the gubernatorial transition, the official said.
The excise department has accordingly extended the licenses of liquor wholesalers and other establishments like bars and restaurants for two months till end of July through an order issued by Anand Kumar Tiwari, deputy commissioner of excise, on Monday. The licensees under different categories will have to pay a pro rata for the extended period.
“Necessary orders may be issued regarding extension of Excise Policy 2021-22 by the concerned branches dealing with the licenses and permits granted and renewed under the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010,” the order stated.
Recently the Delhi cabinet approved the recommendations of a group of ministers, constituted in February last year, to initiate state excise reforms under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, which included home delivery of liquor in Delhi through empanelled intermediaries, who will be collecting the bottles from retail vends and delivering them to homes in various localities, to ensure people do not drink spurious alcohol that lead to hooch tragedies and also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor.
Home delivery of liquor has been rolled out in West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra to create an alternative route to maintain supplies amid shop shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.
The other recommendation lifts restrictions from discounts, making liquor cheaper. Though the existing excise policy also permits discounts on liquor, on February 28 the Delhi government discontinued discounts being offered by liquor stores due to overcrowding and violations of Covid-related guidelines. On April 2, the Delhi government permitted liquor stores to offer up to a maximum of 25% discount on the maximum retail price.
The new policy has also proposed opening of special bars that will serve only wine and beer; and discontinuation of the need to open at least two liquor stores in each ward; renewal of zonal retail licenses at same annual fee as the previous year; re-tendering zones at a base reserve fee of ₹280 crore (as against ₹225 crore in 2021-22) in case an existing vendor pulls out; rationalisation of the brand registration fee for spirits other than whisky at just ₹5,000 instead of ₹1 lakh, among others.
Home delivery of liquor is a good idea for ensuring equitable distribution of liquor and checking smuggling and the government should allow it, Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, a lobby group.
“For home delivery of liquor to become sustainable, the government must not make consumers pay more or eat in to profit margins of current supply chain participants. It must be a new parallel channel with its own (profit) margin structure and ensuring same MRP (maximum retail price) as in shops, if not less,” said Giri.
“People should be allowed to buy liquor from the comfort of their homes,” said Subhash Khandelwal, president of Chamber of Trade and Industry, another lobby group. He added that it will generate additional jobs and will increase the government’s revenue.
-
Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune. According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG. The current base fare of autos in Pune is ₹20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.
-
Priest found dead on Barabanki temple premises
A 62-year-old temple priest in the Barabanki district was found unconscious on his cot, bleeding profusely from head injuries, on the veranda of the temple premises, on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead, police said. They said that apparently the priest had been attacked when he tried to stop a theft bid in the temple on Monday night.
-
Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
-
GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said. Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added. “This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said. The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
-
Delhi govt to revive 20 lakes: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government plans to revive and develop 20 lakes in the city to “international” standards, as part of phase one of a project to develop 1,000 such lakes and water bodies in the Capital. He also formed a district-level grievance committee to look into complaints related to water bodies in Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics