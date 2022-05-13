AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail, day after arrest over demolition drive stir
- Amanatullah Khan and others were arrested hours after being detained for demonstrating against the demolition drive of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court in Delhi. Khan was arrested a day ago along with five others on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty during an anti-encroachment drive.
In protest, markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh remained shut on Friday. A majority of the shop-owners kept their shutters down to protest the "wrongful" arrest of the local MLA.
Earlier in the day it was reported, the Delhi Police had declared the AAP MLA as a "bad character". A PTI report said the proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30, adding a total of 18 FIRs had been registered against him.
The anti-encroachment drive had sparked protests and pelting of stones in the Madanpur Khadar area with residents alleging legal structures were bulldozed.
In another development, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly called a meeting of AAP MLAs on Saturday to discuss BJP-led civic bodies' anti-encroachment drives.
Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray's sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday. Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray. She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.
Symbiosis Society assures high court to allow unvaccinated staff to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it will allow their unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they get fully vaccinated, to resume their work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had moved high court, challenging January 2022 notice by the institute, asking unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave till they produced evidence of complying with vaccination norms.
CM Bommai: Karnataka BJP core committee to discuss RS, MLC polls this Saturday
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls. Also biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.
1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, Rajmatia Devi, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, for treatment.
Mumbai court allows Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Friday permitted Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik to be shifted to a private hospital in Kurla for treatment. When the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency's counsel said they did not have any objection to Malik being referred to other hospitals for tests.
