AAP says Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons for fifth time, targets PM Modi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, said the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants to topple the Delhi government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)

"Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon 'unlawful'. We will comply with the lawful summons. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen," the AAP said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, sources in the party said.

The ED on Wednesday issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses issued by the probe agency over the last four months.

Earlier, the AAP has maintained that its legal team was studying the summons issued to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is scheduled to take part in a protest along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Friday against the alleged cheating in Chandigarh mayoral elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.