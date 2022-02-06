Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP to protest in Delhi over alleged transfer of civic land
AAP to protest in Delhi over alleged transfer of civic land

  • AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO.
Aam Aadmi Party to take out padyatra on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 04:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a padyatra on Sunday in all Delhi wards against the alleged transfer of civic land by an MCD councillor to her husband’s NGO.

AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO. “When we raised the matter during a North MCD session, BJP leaders ran away from the discussion...”

“I have allotted a dhalao for a period of five years to an NGO of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar, in which my husband is also a member... There is nothing wrong...,” Manju Khandelwal said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “...the NGO has fulfilled all legal criteria...”

