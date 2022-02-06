AAP to protest in Delhi over alleged transfer of civic land

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a padyatra on Sunday in all Delhi wards against the alleged transfer of civic land by an MCD councillor to her husband’s NGO.

AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO. “When we raised the matter during a North MCD session, BJP leaders ran away from the discussion...”

“I have allotted a dhalao for a period of five years to an NGO of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar, in which my husband is also a member... There is nothing wrong...,” Manju Khandelwal said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “...the NGO has fulfilled all legal criteria...”

