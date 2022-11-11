AAP vs BJP: Political slugfest, now over liquor policy files

The ongoing political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP over Delhi’s 2021 liquor excise policy that has since been scrapped and is the subject of an investigation by the CBI and ED has intensified with the latest exchange involving deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking photocopies and scanned copies (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of excise policy 2021-22 and related tender documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi BJP leaders demanded Sisodia’s resignation after allegations on Thursday that one of Sisodia’s aide sought these documents. CBI filed an FIR against Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, and others, on August 17 over alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 liquor excise policy.

Sisodia said nothing was found against him during raids conducted by CBI and other agencies, and that the BJP is now trying to divert the issue. “What they have found in the investigation so far? Nothing.” He also targeted the BJP for the scandal involving an alleged attempt to buy legislators in Telengana.

An official of the Delhi government’s law department said that OSD (officer on special duty) to Sisodia on September 30 wrote to commissioner of excise seeking the documents. HT has seen a copy of the letter. The request was turned down by the excise department because the law department said that the files cannot be shared because the matter is under scrutiny by various agencies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleged that Sisodia was trying to misuse his position.”This is clear cut proof of attempt to sabotage the probe! Sisodia should have been sacked long back but now his continuation is untenable after this abuse of position,” he said in a tweet. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded the resignation of Sisodia saying that he has lost the moral right to remain in office.

An AAP government spokesperson said “the matter in question has no substance”.

“All their investigations and raids on Dy CM Manish Sisodia have already failed,” this person added, also pointing to the role of the union territory’s Lieutenant Governor who, he claimed, was “making baseless allegations to defame Sisodia.” The LG’s office did not comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the excise department handed over the files (related to the excise policy 2021-22) to CBI and their copies to ED for the ongoing investigations, an official in the excise department clarified, asking not to be named.

This would mean that Sisodia was only seeking copies. Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 empowers a minister to call for papers from any department for his information.

But a senior IAS officer, seeking anonymity, said that because the minister is seeking files pertaining to the excise policy which is currently being probed by various agencies, there may be an issue.

The excise, or liquor, policy case refers to the row over the Aam Aadmi Party government’s new rules for selling alcohol in the national capital. The policy had been red-flagged by lieutenant governor VK Saxena over alleged corruption and a CBI probe was recommended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia - in charge of the Delhi government’s excise department - was named as the primary accused in a first information report (FIR) filed in August amid claims of deliberate procedural lapses that provided undue benefits to some in the tender for liquor licenses in 2021-22.

The AAP has slammed the case against Sisodia as fake, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declaring the BJP had rigged them up to block the AAP from gaining ground in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat (which vote this week and next month, respectively).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON