Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Abduction attempt at GK-2 school foiled

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 4:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Abduction attempt at GK-2 school foiled
    Abduction attempt at GK-2 school foiled

    Four individuals attempted to abduct a Class 9 student in Greater Kailash 2, but police intervened and rescued him. The suspects have been apprehended.

    A group of four people tried to abduct a Class 9 student of a private school in Greater Kailash 2 on Friday, however, local police reached there and rescued the child, police said on Saturday. The four accused have been booked and apprehended.

    According to police, the 16-year-old boy — a resident of Chittaranjan Park — was leaving from the school at around 2.40pm when he was intercepted by the four accused in a Mahindra Scorpio and other vehicles. “They grabbed him by his collar, pulled him inside the car, and threatened him with a pistol. The boy said they told him that they will take him to Noida and kill him,” a police officer said.

    “The victim’s friend had previously fought with another boy, whose elder brother had threatened the 16-year-old in school. The elder brother and his friends came on Friday to again threaten him.”

    Police said the accused first made a threat call to the boy before reaching the spot. The victim’s father got to know about the kidnapping through the phone call and he informed the police, who reached there before the four accused could take him.

    Police said the four accused are being questioned and their ages are being ascertained.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Abduction Attempt At GK-2 School Foiled
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes