Abduction attempt at GK-2 school foiled

A group of four people tried to abduct a Class 9 student of a private school in Greater Kailash 2 on Friday, however, local police reached there and rescued the child, police said on Saturday. The four accused have been booked and apprehended.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy — a resident of Chittaranjan Park — was leaving from the school at around 2.40pm when he was intercepted by the four accused in a Mahindra Scorpio and other vehicles. “They grabbed him by his collar, pulled him inside the car, and threatened him with a pistol. The boy said they told him that they will take him to Noida and kill him,” a police officer said.

“The victim’s friend had previously fought with another boy, whose elder brother had threatened the 16-year-old in school. The elder brother and his friends came on Friday to again threaten him.”

Police said the accused first made a threat call to the boy before reaching the spot. The victim’s father got to know about the kidnapping through the phone call and he informed the police, who reached there before the four accused could take him.

Police said the four accused are being questioned and their ages are being ascertained.