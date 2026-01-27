New Delhi, A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in around 20 criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana, has been arrested following a brief chase, near the Dwarka Expressway, an official said on Tuesday. Absconding gangster with 20 cases arrested near Delhi's Dwarka Expressway

The accused, identified as Ravinder Deswal alias Chota, Bhanja and Bori, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, had been evading arrest for the past two years, working at toll plazas while frequently changing locations and using mobile phones under the names of acquaintances to avoid detection.

He was held following a brief chase near the Dwarka Expressway toll plaza on January 24, the official said.

The arrest was made under 'Operation Kavach 12.0' launched to nab absconding gangsters and their associates.

Police said Deswal had been on the run after jumping bail around two years ago and was declared a proclaimed offender in at least three cases. Non-bailable warrants and proceedings had also been initiated against him in other cases.

After nearly four weeks of groundwork, including verification of about 25 locations in Gurugram, Sonipat and Rohtak and technical surveillance, the team zeroed in on his movement on January 24. He was intercepted and arrested after a chase, police said.

Deswal was earlier arrested in 2018 along with other gang members by Haryana Police in a dacoity case involving ₹32 lakh, officials said.

Police records show his alleged involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, abduction, Arms Act violations and other serious offences registered in Delhi and several districts of Haryana, including Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

During questioning, Deswal told police he had studied up to Class 10 and was drawn into crime after coming in contact with a local criminal. He later joined the Krishan Gahta gang, which was allegedly involved in multiple violent robberies and other offences, police added. Further investigation is underway.

