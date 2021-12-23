Actor Rohit Roy to play Ambedkar in Delhi govt musical

Actor Rohit Roy will play the lead role in Delhi government’s play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, deputty chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The play titled ‘Babasaheb’ will be released on January 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. The musical play will showcase the struggles of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution.

Sisodia on Thursday introduced Roy as the lead actor of the play. Rohit Roy said playing Ambedkar’s role is a lifetime opportunity for any actor. “I will try my best to portray his character to the best and bring his life struggles to you. I feel that we all have an Ambedkar within us and we must use that force to change the society,” Roy stated.

There is no entry fee and bookings can be done on www.babasahebmusical.in. Viewers can also book their tickets by calling on 8800009938,Sisodia said.

The play will run 50 shows, with two performances every day -- one at 5pm, and the second at 8pm.