The Delhi government has directed all departments to adopt the e-System for Asset Management (eSAM) portal for end-to-end tracking and management of government assets, officials said on Monday. The move aims to improve resource utilisation, accountability and transparency across departments. Adopt e-System for Asset mgmt: Delhi govt to depts

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the web-based eSAM platform will serve as the single authoritative system for managing the complete lifecycle of physical and digital assets — from procurement to disposal, said an official order issued earlier this month.

Officials said the portal will enable real-time tracking of assets assigned to employees or departments while also streamlining documentation, inventory and stock management through a centralised digital platform.

“All departments have been instructed to upload details of assets in their possession on the eSAM portal and ensure regular updates whenever there is any change,” a senior officer said.

In an order issued by the IT department, designated officers and staff have been directed to update their profiles on the portal and ensure valid user IDs and passwords are created. The order noted that despite the rollout of the platform, asset tracking at various stages remained inadequately streamlined and stressed that all assets must now be managed exclusively through eSAM.

Departments have also been asked to reconcile physical inventories with official records to remove discrepancies related to government assets.

Once fully implemented, the portal will replace manual registers, spreadsheets and fragmented inventories with a unified digital system, officials said.

The platform maintains a real-time inventory of computers, printers, networking equipment, furniture, vehicles and other government resources, while also recording their location, operational status and possession details.

Officials said the system would improve accountability, reduce chances of misuse or duplicate procurement and help departments assess maintenance needs and future purchases through inventory analysis.