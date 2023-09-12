Ahead of Diwali, Delhi reiterates cracker ban

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday reiterated that a ban on the use, sale, production, and bursting of firecrackers in the Capital would stay in place, and said the restrictions will cover online sale and delivery of firecrackers. The ban also applies to the sale of “green firecrackers” sold for Diwali, which falls on November 14 this year. despite the ban, these norms are blatantly flouted around Diwali as the sounds of firecrackers reverberate in the city’s skies, subsequently blanketing Delhi in a carpet of smog. (HT Archive)

“The government has directed a blanket ban on manufacture, storage, sale... bursting of firecrackers... Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to issue necessary instructions to all departments,” Rai said.

The restrictions are aligned with court orders. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2020 banned the sale of all firecrackers in any district with an air quality index worse than poor (an AQI level of 201 or more). The restriction was endorsed by the Supreme Court in 2021, which rejected a challenge against the ruling.

To be sure, despite the ban, these norms are blatantly flouted around Diwali as the sounds of firecrackers reverberate in the city’s skies, subsequently blanketing Delhi in a carpet of smog.

The restrictions are to mitigate what is now a perennial air quality crisis that hits the national capital in the run-up and during the winter season.

Rai said that the Delhi Police will be issued directions to implement the ban in the city. “There is still time for Diwali, but this decision has been taken because every year, licenses are issued for the sale, manufacture, storage of firecrackers... The process begins now. Directions are being issued to police to not issue licences. I request other states in NCR to not issue any kind of license,” he added.

Rai said that the government was preparing a winter action plan and an experts’ meeting will take place on Tuesday to incorporate feedback.

Typically, people use firecrackers that emit hazardous levels of smoke, including toxic compounds. This smoke lingers on, hanging in the relatively still air typical of the pre-winter months. In years when Diwali is celebrated later in the year, especially on a day in the first two weeks of November, the cocktail of toxic gases mixes with smoke from farm fires in neighbouring paddy-growing states where farmers burn crop residue to clear their fields.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said the implementation of the winter action plan and concerted efforts to curb pollution are imperative to tackle Delhi’s air quality crisis. “Implementation will matter. As far as the winter action plan is concerned, we need the right infrastructure to make a difference.”

Health experts said they witness an unprecedented increase in cases of asthma and respiratory diseases in winters. “Not only do these patients require more medication but often hospitalisation. Admission to ICU and ventilator support is also not uncommon. The thick smoke and particulate matter generated by even the smallest crackers can affect the respiratory tract adversely,” said Dr Neetu Jain, senior consultant pulmonology critical care and sleep medicine, PSRI hospital.