Ahead of Independence Day, DMRC announces Delhi Metro timings: Check details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that its services will continue to run normally on Independence Day. However, the parking at metro stations will be closed from early morning of August 14 to 2pm on August 15.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August, 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," the DMRC said in a circular on its website.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run, it added.

The Delhi Police has made massive security arrangements in the national capital, especially at Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75th Independence Day on August 15.

The traffic police have also laid down a blueprint to divert the vehicles on August 15.

Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by the traffic police will be permitted to around the Red Fort area on Independence Day, according to Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar.

The police have issued two types of passes for the invitees - a triangular and a square pass. Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass, will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.

A full dress rehearsal for the arrangement will be conducted on August 13 (Friday). For the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed in and around the Red Fort, Kumar said.

Delhi Traffic Police has closed many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am.

These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass, the police informed.