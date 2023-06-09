AIIMS paper leak happened from exam centre in Rajasthan, not Delhi: Probe

The alleged leak of questions from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nursing officer recruitment exams last week, is likely to have happened from an examination centre in Rajasthan and not from Delhi, an initial inquiry into the matter has indicated, senior AIIMS officials said. While CBI is carrying out a probe, AIIMS is conducting its own internal inquiry into the paper leak. (PTI)

“The Central Bureau of Investigation will also carry out a probe, but we are also conducting an internal inquiry to ensure that the leak did not happen from here. We have formed an internal committee that is conducting the probe and they are thoroughly scanning all the CCTV footage,” a senior official from AIIMS said.

He added, “However, initial inquiry indicates that the leak took place probably from some examination centre in Rajasthan.”

On June 3, AIIMS conducted the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) in various cities for the appointment of 3,055 nursing officers at 19 AIIMS and central government hospitals across the country.

Candidates taking the test alleged that they received photos and screenshots of the question paper, even though mobile phones were not allowed at examination centres. Some candidates also alleged that they received images of candidates writing the exams from home.

Since these pictures started doing the rounds on social media, many aspirants have sent formal complaints to AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas, urging him to get the allegations investigated and to conduct a re-examination.

The AIIMS spokespersons said that the hospital will not be commenting on the matter till the investigations come to a fruitful conclusion.

“We are seriously looking into the allegations,” said Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge, media cell at AIIMS.

Senior officials from AIIMS Delhi said that the administration takes all precautions to ensure that all internal and external examinations are conducted with all safety criteria in place. During the examination time, a unique key is entered into the main system, and it is only after the key is inserted that the examination question paper is released to all the centres.

