Home / Cities / Delhi News / Air India sale to Tatas: Delhi HC dismisses Swamy’s plea seeking CBI probe
delhi news

Air India sale to Tatas: Delhi HC dismisses Swamy’s plea seeking CBI probe

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said Subramanian Swamy’s petition was based on “misconceptions” and does not require consideration
An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off at the Ahmedabad airport. (REUTERS/File)
An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off at the Ahmedabad airport. (REUTERS/File)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRicha Banka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the Air India disinvestment process.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh heard the plea and a detailed order was awaited.

Swamy sought setting aside and revocation of any action or decision or grant of any further approvals, permissions or permits with respect to the Air India disinvestment process while claiming it was “arbitrary, illegal and against the public interest”.

He said the process was rigged in favour of one of the parties. He claimed that Tata Sons was given an undue advantage in the process.

The Centre and the Tatas have rejected Swamy’s claim.

On Tuesday, the court had reserved its order after hearing the arguments.

Swamy maintained that he was not opposing the policy of disinvestment and believed in the idea of a free market, but was raising the issue of “impropriety, illegality, misconduct and corruption” in the process.

“I am in favour of disinvestment, but this is gigantic corruption in my view. I am complaining about the rigged procedure. It is rigged in favour of Tata companies,” he said on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said Swamy’s petition was based on “misconceptions” and does not require consideration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out