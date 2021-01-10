Air quality 'poor' in parts of Delhi NCR
The average air quality was 'very poor' in Greater Noida and 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Sunday, according to a 24-hour data provided by a government agency.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 280 in Ghaziabad, 311 in Greater Noida, 239 in Noida, 251 in Faridabad and 215 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
On Saturday, the AQI was 348 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Greater Noida, 346 in Noida, 311 in Faridabad and 230 in Gurgaon.
According to the CPCB, an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while prolonged exposure to 'poor' quality air may cause breathing discomfort to most people.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anxious wait for test results as count of dead birds in Capital climbs to 140
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP holds 450 mohalla sabhas to highlight corruption in MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene posts in class WhatsApp group may lead to FIR against parents: North MCD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu fears: As demand falls, cost of eggs set to tumble in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on municipal polls, BJP plans public outreach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records its lowest Covid positivity rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'poor' in parts of Delhi NCR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghazipur’s poultry hub shut amid bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal urges Centre to give Covid vaccine for free to all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi paraglider goes missing in Himachal’s Bir-Billing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors held for murdering 10-year-old, hiding body in mosque
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 arrested for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox