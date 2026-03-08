Al-Falah chair gets bail, ED to challenge decision

A Delhi court on Saturday granted a two-week interim bail to Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi Red Fort area blast, citing the medical condition of his wife. The university came under scrutiny during investigations into a suspected “white-collar terror” network. (ANI Video Grab)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will approach the Delhi high court to challenge the bail, people familiar with the development said shortly after the ruling.

Siddiqui’s wife is battling Stage-4 cancer and undergoing chemotherapy at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He sought relief under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An ED officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated the agency will file an appeal. “Siddiqui has misdeclared before the court that his children are unable to travel and take care of their ailing mother. The travel history of the children shows that they rarely visited India, and even when they did, their stay was for a very short duration. If the ailment were indeed so serious, it would be expected, by any reasonable standard, that all the children would have visited India and stayed with their mother to care for her,” the officer said.

A second ED officer stated Siddiqui’s son, Afham Ahmad Siddiqui, and daughter, Afiya Siddiqa, have not cooperated with the summons issued by the ED and have never appeared.

“The judge, while granting bail, has not considered ED’s submissions,” the officer said.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of the Saket courts allowed the relief after noting that Siddiqui’s wife required care and support at home.

The court said, “Interim bail on medical grounds, is a legal concept that allows a prisoner to be released from jail on medical grounds of his family members particularly in the case of his wife”.

The ED opposed the plea, arguing the accused faced serious allegations of financial crimes involving large sums of money and his release could influence witnesses. The agency noted that Siddiqui’s wife had been undergoing treatment since 2024, her condition was stable, and the couple’s children could help care for her.

However, ASJ Pradhan noted the couple’s three children live in the United Arab Emirates. One son is currently appearing for Class 12 board examinations, while the others are pursuing studies overseas. Expecting them to travel immediately was not reasonable, the court observed, while also noting the ongoing conflict.

The court granted the interim bail to Siddiqui subject to furnishing a surety bond of Rs1 lakh.

The university came under scrutiny during investigations into a suspected “white-collar terror” network. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir police earlier arrested two doctors associated with the institution, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Saeed.

The ED arrested Siddiqui last November in connection with a money-laundering case linked to institutions run by him under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

The federal agency filed a charge sheet against Siddiqui in January and attached assets worth Rs139 crore, including 54 acres of land inside the Al-Falah University campus.

Another doctor linked to the university hospital, Umar-un-Nabi, was identified as the suicide bomber who drove an explosive-laden vehicle that detonated outside the Red Fort.

Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana represented Siddiqui, while public prosecutor Simon Benjamin led the ED’s arguments.