Alter cycle track along Yamuna to reduce impact on riverbed: NGT

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) principal committee directed to realign the proposed cycle track along the Yamuna to keep vulnerable river-edge stretches and the floodplain, free of permanent interventions, senior officials aware of the project said on Tuesday. File photo (iStock)

“The changes in alignment will increase the length of the first phase from around 22km to 24.15km, with additional loops and stretches planned along existing embankments, bunds and access paths above the high flood level. The principal committee has said that the revised project should avoid permanent structures within the floodplain and most sections of the cycle track should be located above the highest flood levels. Amenities should be provided using eco-friendly materials,” official added.

The NGT appointed committee directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to provide adequate parking facilities outside the floodplain for the entire facility.

During the committee’s deliberations, experts had cautioned against introducing infrastructure that could be damaged or destroyed during floods, officials said.

“The committee members observed that any development within the floodplain, including cycle tracks or commercial complexes, could be submerged, washed away or buried under heavy sediment during flooding because of the river’s high erosive transport potential during the monsoon. DDA has been asked to explore developing such activities outside the embankment, in line with NGT directions,” official added.

The Yamuna contiguous cycle track project proposed last year, forms part of the broader “River People Connect” component of the government’s urban river management framework, intended to improve public access to the river while connecting fragmented ecological spaces such as Asita East and Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity park. However, the committee stressed that public access and green mobility infrastructure must be balanced with protection of the floodplain.