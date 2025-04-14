Ambedkar Jayanti to be 15-day event: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that Delhi government will celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as a 15-days event in the Capital. Dr Ambedkar’s birthday falls on April 14 and the CM said a series of initiatives will be taken in the coming fortnight to connect the new generation with Ambedkar’s ideals. CM Rekha Gupta flagging-off the walkathon on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Delhi will now celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as a 15 days event and not just a single-day celebration. Schools will host special assembly sessions on Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s life and ideals. There will be programs to educate and inspire students, and awareness drives in academic institutions to promote social inclusion, justice, and equality,” the CM said, who also flagged off a walkathon from the Delhi legislative assembly on Sunday in honour of Dr Ambedkar. The walkathon was organised by Delhi government on Sunday and saw participation from hundreds of school children and social organisations. Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh were also present during the event.

The CM said that all government schools in the city will incorporate lessons from Dr Ambedkar’s life into the curriculum and students will offer floral tributes to him during school assemblies.

“Bharatiya Janata Party’s commitment to social justice and the Constitution is well-known. In line with this commitment, the concept of Panch Teerth (five sacred sites) was established across the country. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, similar programs are being organised in the capitals of various states across India,” education minister Sood said on Sunday.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party-led former Delhi government, Sood said: “We don’t believe in marketing of centers of faith and reverence which the previous government did. People have punished them for what they did. Ambedkar ji is the architect of Constitution and hero of the country.”

Earlier this year, a row had erupted between the newly formed Delhi BJP government and the AAP over the placement of portraits of Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in Delhi government offices. The AAP had alleged that the new BJP government had relocated the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar in government offices but the BJP denied the allegations and claimed that the AAP was only “using the names of Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar to distract from the corruption charges against them” while it has “neglected their legacy”.