American Bulldog attacks 7-year-old girl in Delhi, pet owner booked

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by an American Bulldog in Delhi's Rohini's Sector-25 area on Tuesday, the police said. The victim's father said that the girl received as many as 15 injuries on her hand, back, behind her ear, leg, and under her eyes.(Rep image)

The incident took place on January 9 when the girl was playing with her friends outside her house in the evening when the neighbour's pitbull dog attacked the child, news agency PTI reported quoting the girl's father.

The victim's father said that she received as many as 15 injuries on her hand, back, behind her ear, leg, and under her eyes.

"On January 9, my seven-year-old daughter was playing with her friends around 5 pm. An American Bully pet dog of my neighbour suddenly attacked her," Shrikant Bhagat told PTI.

"I thank god that she fought back and started screaming, due to which we reached the spot on time and were able to save her life," he added.

He further said that his daughter is in trauma and has not been able to sleep for over three days.

Several members of the society held a protest and a torch march against dog menace in their area. They raised slogans like "dog feeding band karo" (stop feeding stray dogs), "dog lovers saavdhaan, khatron me hai bachchon ki jaan" (dog lovers be aware, the lives of children are in danger).

"We are not against dog feeding, or having pets. Pet lovers must understand that such pets can be dangerous for kids," a protester said to PTI.

Based on the victim's father's complaint, a case was registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), and 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the neighbour.

The incident has again highlighted the dog menace in the national capital and its adjoining areas. In another incident, a domestic help working in a group housing society near Noida was bitten by a dog, prompting a police case against the pet-owner earlier this month.

In December 2023, the Delhi high court asked the Centre to decide on whether licences should be provided to keep “dangerous” dog breeds. MCD officials said that in absence of a dog licence, a fine of ₹500 is imposed on the dog owner along with a fine of ₹1,000.

(With inputs from agencies)