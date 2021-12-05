In Delhi Police’s action plan to tackle Omicron, stress on vaccination, oxygen availability

The Delhi Police have instructed all 15 police districts and other units to be fully prepared to face any exigency through their respective Covid-19 nodal officers amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In an order issued by special commissioner of police (welfare) Shalini Singh on December 2, the force has been asked to ensure the preparedness of Covid care centres, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, life-saving medicines, hospital beds, ambulances, sanitisers, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other essential items.

This comes after four cases of Omicron have been detected across the country so far.

The order said the Covid care centres at Shahdara and Rohini must be revived on priority. The department has also been asked to revive its Covid-19 Health Monitoring Cells headed by inspector-rank officials, officials have said.

Delhi Police officials have been directed to make the Covid-19 helpline functional at the earliest and gradually step up prosecution of those found violating Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"We have advised our staff to wear masks, maintain hygiene, minimise touching items and use sanitisers regularly. Windows of police stations are being kept open for ventilation. They have also been asked to ensure there is no crowding at police stations," a senior Delhi Police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police have also instructed its personnel and their family members to get fully vaccinated, besides following Covid-appropriate behaviour, officials said on Saturday.

Data shared by the Delhi Police show more than 95 per cent of its staff are vaccinated. According to the data, of the 77,809 members, 74,289 have been vaccinated till December 2 and 1,636 have been medically exempted due to health-related issues.

"Deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been tasked with reviewing the medical exemption granted to certain police personnel from vaccination and encouraging them to get vaccinated after consulting doctors," the order read.

"The DCPs shall be the nodal officers for ensuring proper medical facilities to the police personnel and their families, and an officer of the rank of inspector or above shall visit the hospitalised police personnel and ensure requisite assistance," the order read.

Nodal officers from hospitals and DCPs, who are the nodal officers for the police, must share all contact information immediately on the department's official e-mail ID.

DCPs will be responsible for ensuring data on hospitalisation of police personnel is e-mailed to the department by 8am every day.

