Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon.

This was the first such meet between Kejriwal and the LG after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the city’s excise policy 2021-22 – the previous three weekly meetings had been cancelled because Kejriwal was out of town.

Speaking about Friday’s meeting, Kejriwal said it was held in a “good atmosphere” and that they discussed the condition of sanitation in the Capital, among other issues. Kejriwal said he offered to Saxena the AAP government’s support to help clean Delhi.

“For the past few weeks, the weekly coordination meeting with LG could not take place because I was outside Delhi. The meeting was held in a good atmosphere. We discussed several issues, mostly sanitation and fixing the trash mountains. I requested him to fix the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s issues together,” the CM said.

On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. “Whatever happened was unfortunate. I hope the situation improves. Today the atmosphere during the meeting between the two of us was very good,” said Kejriwal.

There was no response from the LG’s office despite repeated requests.

Later speaking to the media, AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Even though the AAP and the LG’s office have been at loggerheads… the CM met with the LG for the greater good of Delhi...it is pertinent to understand that CM Kejriwal has been put into power by the people of Delhi continuously for the last three terms. In recognition of this very fact, the chief minister has prioritised the development of Delhi above and beyond any form of politics.”

Since he took over as LG in May, Saxena has been locked in a sustained confrontation with the elected government led by Kejriwal over multiple issues, including over the issue of jurisdiction over departments, the frequent transfer posting of officials, and probes launched into multiple cases of alleged corruption in the new excise policy, school classroom construction and procurement of buses. The LG’s move to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the excise policy implementation led to raids at Sisodia’s residence, intensifying the tussle between the AAP and the LG’s office.