Amid protests and festivals, security heightened in key Delhi areas

Security arrangements were reviewed at the embassies of Iran and Israel and police deployment was increased at sensitive locations amid the escalating West Asia crisis, Delhi Police said on Sunday. Members of the All India Shia Council protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Police deployment had also been increased at railway stations, the airport, bus stands, tourist spots and religious places. Police said security checks are also being conducted around IGI airport and other parts of the city.

“Since many tourists are also stranded due to some flight cancellations, we are constantly working with embassy staff,” said a senior police officer with the Delhi Police special cell. “Also, security around Israel and US embassy is being reviewed. We will ensure no untoward movement takes place or a protest is staged outside there.”

The officer further said that other related security checks were being carried out by Central agencies and a high-level meeting on security was on the cards, without giving details of when.

The increased deployment was also in light of festival season, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-east) Abhishek Dhania. “With Ramadan underway and Holi approaching, East District Police has intensified security measures across the district. Picket checking, area patrolling, and visible police presence have been strengthened at key and sensitive locations to ensure peace and communal harmony. Officers and staff are on continuous duty, keeping strict vigil to maintain law and order.”

This comes even as the city saw several protests against US and Israel over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protests were largely held at Jantar Mantar and in the Jamia Nagar area of southeast Delhi. The protests went off peacefully and no unrest was reported.

Senior police officers at the police headquarters said local staff has been informed in several districts where Shia communities have been staging marches and holding meetings for Khameinei. “Anyone can protest at a designated spot with permission. However, road marches without permission aren’t allowed. We haven’t detained anyone as of now. However, due to festival season, traffic and law and order will be affected,” said an officer.

An officer in northeast Delhi said SHOs are working with religious persons to not hold marches on the streets. “Nothing has been reported here. We are trying to maintain law and order with our Aman committee members” said an officer.

At Jantar Mantar, Maulana Mohd Ali Mohsin Taqvi, Imam of the Shia Jama Masjid in Kashmere Gate, condemned Khamenei’s death. “It’s a worrying precedent where leaders can be targeted, putting countries sovereignty at risk,” he said.

Saying, “The world is about to witness worse days. Every person in favour of justice and sovereignty of a country is deeply saddened today” he said a condolence meeting was held in Delhi to pay tribute to the Iranian leader.

“The Supreme Leader of Iran was a simple man and was known as a major scholar of the Islamic world. He never bowed in front of the oppressor”, he said.

At Jantar Mantar, members of the All India Shia Council took to streets with black flags and posters of Khamenei.

A member of the council said, “Khameinei was not only Iran’s Supreme leader but also a religious and spiritual protector and leader for Muslims across nations. We are here to pay our respects and mourn his death. The worst of the humanity has killed the best of humanity. He was the voice of the poor and his death has not only wounded our hearts but has affected the Shia community.”

Another protest was staged by members from the Shia community and locals outside Masjid Bab-ul-Ilm in Jamia Nagar area.

One of the protesters, asking not to be named, said “Today, our leader, who helped millions of people, was killed for no reason. We have no words to speak. There is no greater grief for us than this. We are also praying for all the children and their families in Iran who died in the strikes. I’ve been following Khameinei for years now. He’s always stood for the oppressed. He was always helping his community and died helping his people.”