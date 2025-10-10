Amit Shah flags off 19 projects to reduce pollution load in Yamuna

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for failing to keep its promise of cleaning the Yamuna river and said it was this administration’s priority as he unveiled 19 projects worth ₹1,816 crores meant to rejuvenate the river. Shah said the task of cleaning the river will be completed by 2028, before the next Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects at Keshopur, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Shah said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to rejuvenate the Yamuna — not just in Delhi, but all the way to Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, where the river meets the Ganga. “When BJP formed the government in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that cleaning the Yamuna will be our topmost priority...Various people have made this claim including the previous ‘AAPda’ government who had promised to take a dip in the Yamuna but did not...People of Delhi drowned them instead.”

“We assure that the work of cleaning Yamuna will be completed before the next Lok Sabha polls,” Shah said.

The union home minister was addressing a public gathering in West Delhi’s Keshopur for the inauguration of 11 projects and laying of foundation stones for eight others, with primary focus on sewage treatment, expansion of sewage network and the cleaning of the Yamuna.

Adding that, during a review meeting, he was told that the cleaning of the river would require huge expenses, Shah said, “PM Modi said money will not be a problem.”

In what appeared to be a jab at the previous AAP government, he said, “Reducing corruption and stopping advertisements will be enough for cleaning Yamuna.”

He added that the path to purifying the Yamuna and realising the dream of a clean river has been paved.

“In seven months, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, a plan has been developed to clean the Yamuna not only in front of Delhi, but also from where it meets the Ganga, all the way to Prayagraj,” he said, highlighting that all states in the path of the river—from Yamunotri in Uttarakhand to Prayagraj in UP—have Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments now.

“It is the blessing of Yamuna ji which has now paved the path for its purification,” he added.

During his 20 minute speech, Shah repeatedly hit out at the AAP and Congress governments, and accused them of indulging in corruption and not making an effort to clean the river.

“Even the AAP-da government that was in power had also talked about rejuvenating the river. They had said that they would take a dip in the river. They did not do it but (Delhi water minister) Parvesh Verma ensured that their cutout was made to take a dip. The cutout became ill and had to be admitted to Safdarjung Hospital,” he said, taking a dig at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In 2020, Kejriwal had promised that, before the next elections, he would ensure that the Yamuna became so clean that people would be able to take a dip in it. He had also said he would join people getting into its waters.

Shah further said garbage mountains had become prominent during the AAP’s tenure. “Under their tenure, the garbage mountains had reached a height of 65m....I want to tell you that by January 1, 2028 you won’t be able to find garbage mountains in Delhi. A beautiful garden will come up at their place,” he said.

Shah said that during its 11 years in power, the previous government was involved in several scams related to mohalla clinics, CNG, liquor, advertisements, medicines, classrooms, the Delhi Jal Board, Sheesh Mahal, CCTV, and panic buttons.

“They were involved in so many scams. Even the Congress was involved in corruption. But there has not been a single allegation of corruption against Modi. The BJP is dedicated to people,” he said. Accusing the AAP government of not allowing central government schemes in Delhi, he praised the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first week.

Shah also spoke about the goods and services tax (GST) and income tax reforms by the central government. “People will celebrate double Diwali. On the first day of Navratri, GST tax rates have been reduced. On 395 goods, the tax has been reduced to zero or 5%. All things required by the middle class have become cheaper. the Income till ₹12 lakh has been exempted from income tax,” he added.

The minister said that the tax exemption limit during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre was just ₹2 lakh. “If we add both GST and income tax, ₹2.5 lakh crore of savings will be made for people”.

The union minister remotely inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth ₹1,816 crore. These are broadly divided in three categories— the expansion and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at eight sites, including Keshopur, Kondli, Rohini, and Narela, at a cost of ₹1416 crore; water supply projects worth ₹99.1 crore, wherein underground reservoirs will be developed at Pall, Siraspur and Bijawasan; and the laying of sewer lines and household connections in areas like Karawal Nagar, Hasanpur, Tajpur khurd, Yamuna Vihar, Ranhola, Kamruddin Nagar, Vikaspuri at a cost of ₹301.1 crore.

The event was attended by CM Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and Delhi MPs. It was originally scheduled for September but it was postponed due to the death of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra. Shah also paid tributes to Malhotra and remembered his contributions.

CM Gupta said that the “Centre and Delhi government are working together in an unprecedented manner for the cleanliness and revival of Yamuna” and “government has prepared a systematic action plan for cleaning the Yamuna, which includes constructing STPs on 22 major and 200 minor drains”.

Verma said, “What no government could achieve in 27 years, the Delhi government has accomplished in just seven months” but adding new STPs and “in next few years the polluted water in Yamuna will be clear”.