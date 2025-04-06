Amusement park death: Fiance in shock, family blames mgmt

The 26-year-old man whose fiancee died in a fall off a spinning ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday, has been left shocked. Nikhil Singh lives in Cyprus, Europe, and had come to India on March 8 to fix his wedding date; the families agreed for February 10, 2026. The victim, Priyanka Rawat. (HT Photo)

After his wedding plans with Priyanka Rawat, 24, was finalised, he was to leave for Cyprus on Saturday morning, but skipped his flight and informed his employer that he may not return at all.

“Rawat and I were elated after our wedding date was fixed for February 10 next year. Among our many future plans, I had decided to take Rawat to Cyprus with me after our wedding. We were looking for a suitable job for her there. The 15-second ride turned our fun into a tragedy,” said Singh, who works as a chef at a supermarket in Cyprus.

The families filed a complaint against the management of the facility, Fun N Food Water and Amusement Park. “We had visited the recreational facility on Friday (after the incident) and gained entry inside the office on the pretext of booking for a Sunday outing for 500 guests. Inside the office, we saw a few people doing something fishy with the CCTV footage of April 3 (Thursday), the day we lost Rawat in the mishap. I request the police to conduct a fair investigation and punish all those whose negligence led to her death,” Mohit Rawat, the citim’s 21-year-old brother, said.

A police officer associated with the case said, “We have already obtained the CCTV footage related to the mishap and are looking into the matter.”

The management of the amusement park said this was the first such incident in the past 33 years and that they are cooperating with the police in the investigation.

At around 1pm on Thursday, Singh and Rawat reached the recreational facility at Kapashera and purchased two tickets for rides and food. Till 6pm, they were in the water park section and then decided to take the rides. So they went to take the top spin ride and fastened the safety belts like all other guests before the ride started.

“As the ride went up and started spinning, I closed my eyes. Within a few seconds, I heard people screaming that a woman had fallen from the ride. I opened my eyes and saw her lying on the ground some 15 feet away. I rushed to her as soon as the ride came down and the safety belts were unlocked. She was unconscious. We rushed her to two hospitals, but it was too late for us to save her life,” Singh said.

He accused the facility’s management and its staffers for their negligence for an alleged mechanical fault in the ride. Pointing at faults in the safety belts of the ride, Singh said another visitor had pointed it out to a staffer before the start of the ride, claiming that the belts were attached with a tape.

“The staffer told the visitor that everything was fine, and he had been overseeing the operations of the ride for the past 18 years. Since my eyes were closed when the ride started, I don’t know what exactly happened and how Rawat fell,” Singh said.

Rawat is survived by her parents and two siblings. The family lives in the government flats at Satya Marg in Chanakyapuri. She worked as a salesperson at a private insurance company in Bhikaji Cama Place.