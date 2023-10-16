An epic for the ages: Magic of Ramlila back to enthral Delhi

With Navratri celebrations beginning on Sunday, Ramlila shows returned to the national capital, as artistes began the portrayal of the Ramayana to packed audiences, for ten days leading up to the festival of Dussehra every year. And part of the celebrations were a mise en scène comprising a decked-up stage with colourful lights at the Kendra lawns of the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK). Through a medley of dance, drama, and music, artistes at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra bring the production of “Shri Ram” to life. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

As the clock struck 7pm, the curtains rose with the sound of a conch shell, and the stage lit up as Luv and Kush — the children of Lord Ram and his wife Sita — and a troop of dancers emerged on the scene. The audience erupted in thunderous applause as Shri Ram came to life.

Through a medley of dance, drama, and music, artistes at SBKK began presenting the annual cultural extravaganza, which is marking its 67th edition this year.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the chief guest for the inaugural show, said SBKK’s productions were iconic. “These performances are vivid and memorable. They capture incredibly significant moments of our history,” said Puri.

The production of the saga, played out over 28 scenes, narrates the epic Ramayana through a unique fusion of many forms of Indian classical music, folk dances, and martial and acrobatic arts. Over a span of 2 hours and 40 minutes, important moments from the Ramayana, starting from Lord Ram’s birth, his marriage to Sita, their exile, the slaying of Ravana, and Sita’s agni pareeksha are brought to life through myriad performances.

Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson of SBKK, who is the brain behind “Shri Ram”, said that like every year, the show had evolved and incorporated newer elements. Besides changes in the costume, jewellery, and music, the script has new scenes that put the spotlight on the female characters.

“There are lots of new costumes this time. The whole music track has been re-recorded. New kinds of lights have been used to elevate the show. We try to make sure that every time there is a new element,” said Singh.

Talking about the highlight of the show this year, Singh said that apart from Ram, the focus is also on female characters. “We have laid emphasis on female characters this time. More depth has been added to the characters of Sita and Ahalya. We have a sequence on the agni pareeksha which was not there last year. Ahalya’s story is also important. We felt it must be there. Next year, we will expand it even more,” said Singh.

The Padma Shri awardee said that the show carries forward a legacy and seeks to introduce India’s unique heritage to the younger generation. “I believe that it’s important for us to introduce the younger generation to our heritage. The show is a legacy and we strive to present it in a new light every year. We spend around a year and a half on a show before the inauguration. We start preparing for the next show even before the conclusion of the current year’s show,” Singh said.

Raj Kumar Sharma, who has been essaying the title role of Ram for the last 27 years, has one of the longest associations with the show. Also the production’s choreographer, he said that while changes were incorporated every year, audience members have continued to identify him as Ram.

“There have been many instances when many elderly people come to me and seek blessings. They tell me that they see me as Ram and not Raj. 27 years is a long time but I have never taken this character lightly and hope to essay the role of Ram for many more years,” said Sharma, who is trained in Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

Rutuparna Das, who is portraying the character of Sita, said her character had a much stronger voice this year. “We grew up hearing many versions of the Ramayana. The purity test that Sita went through is something many are familiar with. Last year, the agni pareeksha sequence was not there in our production. Many audience members wanted us to depict the scene since they couldn’t envision the Ramayana without the agni pareeksha,” said Das.

Speaking to HT before the start of the production of the epic, the 25-year-old, who is playing the role for the second time, said playing the role of Sita came with a strong sense of responsibility since people have a divine connection with her. “This year, the character of Sita has also seen some changes. It is a much stronger character. Sita puts forth her opinion and is not her usual shy self. When she walks, her body language projects a sense of firmness,” said Das.

“Developing a grasp over the character requires a lot of hard work and effort. I give my 100% to ensure that the audience sees me as Sita,” she said, giving last-minute touches to her jewellery and makeup.

Das, who did her graduation in architecture, said her degree has aided her journey as an artiste. “In architecture, we learn about utilisation of space. I try to apply the same logic on the stage,” she said.

Sanya Arora, who is playing the character of Ahalya, is taking part in the dance-drama for the first time. The 18-year-old said that although there was an initial nervousness, her colleagues helped her embrace the stage and the audience. “There was an initial nervousness but when I stepped on the stage during the dress rehearsal, the anxiety vanished. Generations of artistes have taken part in this Ramlila and I consider myself lucky to have gotten this chance,” she said.

A student of the Institute of Home Economics under Delhi University, Arora juggled practice sessions with college lessons, but said that the effort was worth it. “It gets a little daunting sometimes but my seniors here have been helpful and there is satisfaction when we are able to deliver as a team,” said Arora.

Mugdha Kumar came to watch the show with her husband and 3-year-old daughter. Kumar said she had seen the show previously, but was watching it for the first time with her family. “My daughter loves Dussehra and is fascinated by Ram and Ravana. We decided to bring her along so that she can enjoy and get familiar with our culture from an early age. The show is well-produced and conveys the essence of Ramayana in a short duration,” said Kumar.

Several foreigners were also amongst the audience, enjoying the performances. Kelly Thomas, a tourist from the US, was visibly impressed by the show. “I am visiting a friend here and decided to come for the show. Although I don’t understand Hindi very well, the show was quite good. The music, especially, stood out for me,” said Thomas.

